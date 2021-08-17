Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 146,422 Shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 870,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 146,422 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 2.93% of TriCo Bancshares worth $37,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TriCo Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in TriCo Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TriCo Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $393,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TriCo Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $454,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in TriCo Bancshares by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TCBK shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Shares of TCBK stock opened at $40.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. TriCo Bancshares has a 12 month low of $23.38 and a 12 month high of $51.66.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 30.95% and a return on equity of 11.06%. Research analysts anticipate that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

