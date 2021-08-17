Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 27,234 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 498,099 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,234 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.15% of Fortive worth $34,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 96,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,820,000 after buying an additional 5,164 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 1st quarter worth about $2,801,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 81,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,722,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 1st quarter worth about $1,886,000. 81.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTV stock opened at $75.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.08. The firm has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $60.82 and a 1 year high of $82.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Fortive had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. On average, analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortive news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total transaction of $261,578.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,366.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on FTV shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Fortive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

