Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports.

AESE stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.96. The company had a trading volume of 526,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,017,624. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.16. Allied Esports Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $4.31.

AESE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Allied Esports Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Colliers Securities lowered Allied Esports Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc, a premier public esports and entertainment company, engages in the Allied Esports and World Poker Tour (WPT) businesses worldwide. It operates esports properties to connect players and fans through a network of connected arenas; a flagship gaming arena located at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada; a mobile esports truck that serves as a battleground and content generation hub; and a studio for recording and streaming gaming events.

