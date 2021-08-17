Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) General Counsel Sells $105,000.00 in Stock

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Veer Bhavnagri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 15th, Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,000 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total transaction of $107,750.00.

Shares of ALLO stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.15. The company had a trading volume of 48,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,858. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.60. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.58 and a fifty-two week high of $44.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 1.08.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 156,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,509,000 after acquiring an additional 70,127 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 154.7% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 86,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after buying an additional 52,585 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 3,785 shares in the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,118,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ALLO shares. Truist raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

