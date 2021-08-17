ALLY Trading 3% Higher This Week (ALY)

ALLY (CURRENCY:ALY) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. One ALLY coin can now be bought for $0.0058 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ALLY has traded 3% higher against the US dollar. ALLY has a total market cap of $13.25 million and approximately $50,381.00 worth of ALLY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ALLY alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00061552 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003179 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00016870 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $422.55 or 0.00919642 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00049484 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002125 BTC.

ALLY Profile

ALY is a coin. It launched on September 19th, 2019. ALLY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. ALLY’s official Twitter account is @getally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ALLY is getally.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ally is focused on providing users the most secure and decentralized online communication solution. With private P2P chats, group chats, broadcast channels, ephemeral messaging, and crypto transfers, Ally offers a multitude of features to ensure users have the richest experience possible. As the first dApp built on Skrumble Network’s public blockchain, Ally is primed to be the go-to communication application for managing crypto communities, discussing sensitive political matters, and exploring a variety of fun and engaging topics. “

Buying and Selling ALLY

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALLY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ALLY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ALLY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ALLY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ALLY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.