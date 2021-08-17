Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) Short Interest Update

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,190,000 shares, a growth of 95.5% from the July 15th total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 19.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other Alpha Pro Tech news, Director David R. Garcia sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $41,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Donna Millar sold 16,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $134,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,285,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,308,531.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Alpha Pro Tech alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alpha Pro Tech by 571.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 195,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 166,774 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Alpha Pro Tech by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Pro Tech in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Pro Tech in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,815,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Alpha Pro Tech by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 78,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. 38.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:APT opened at $8.33 on Tuesday. Alpha Pro Tech has a 1 year low of $6.97 and a 1 year high of $20.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55 and a beta of -1.62.

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $17.81 million during the quarter. Alpha Pro Tech had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 35.03%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on APT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpha Pro Tech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet cut Alpha Pro Tech from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st.

About Alpha Pro Tech

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of disposable protective apparel, infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Pro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Pro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.