Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Nixon Peabody Trust Co.

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.2% of Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 18.9% in the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 80.0% in the first quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $25.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,740.90. 37,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,569,286. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,557.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,402.15 and a 52 week high of $2,767.25.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,821.21.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

