AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 760 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 27,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 32.2% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 19,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period.

Shares of ANGL opened at $32.95 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $29.29 and a one year high of $33.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.85.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

