AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Makes New $218,000 Investment in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 848 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TEAM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,379,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,819,883,000 after purchasing an additional 554,314 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 7.8% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,504,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,160,082,000 after buying an additional 397,769 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,943,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $831,170,000 after acquiring an additional 240,585 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Atlassian by 87.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,339,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $703,829,000 after buying an additional 1,560,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Atlassian by 1.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,159,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $455,048,000 after buying an additional 28,785 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atlassian alerts:

TEAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $292.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.53.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $334.02 on Tuesday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a twelve month low of $162.20 and a twelve month high of $349.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $278.07. The company has a market capitalization of $44.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.29, a PEG ratio of 59.16 and a beta of 0.84.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $559.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.61 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include JIRA software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

Recommended Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.