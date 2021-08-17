AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Makes New $267,000 Investment in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,602 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,989,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,889,000. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 18,776,072 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $448,748,000 after buying an additional 1,713,375 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,648,400 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $277,953,000 after buying an additional 1,123,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 145.1% during the 1st quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,347,837 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,213,000 after buying an additional 797,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAL. Citigroup raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of American Airlines Group to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. increased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

Shares of AAL opened at $19.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.32. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.63 and a 52-week high of $26.09.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.71) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 361.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($7.82) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

