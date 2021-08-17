AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Purchases 541 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,491 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 541 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Argyle Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,381,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in International Business Machines by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its position in International Business Machines by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 10,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. 52.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $143.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $128.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.92 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 75.66%.

IBM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.63.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.