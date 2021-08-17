AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DOCU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in DocuSign by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,473,000 after acquiring an additional 61,824 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in DocuSign by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 193,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,086,000 after acquiring an additional 5,105 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in DocuSign by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in DocuSign by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 22,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in DocuSign by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 66.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on DocuSign from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on DocuSign in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on DocuSign from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.73.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.75, for a total transaction of $3,034,375.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 219,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,266,632.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.40, for a total value of $2,774,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 134,044 shares of company stock valued at $37,773,579. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign stock opened at $286.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $179.49 and a one year high of $314.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.87 billion, a PE ratio of -265.51, a PEG ratio of 105.72 and a beta of 0.85.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $469.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.66 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.