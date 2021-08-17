AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 11,250 Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 11,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFR. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 728,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,590 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the first quarter worth about $883,000. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 3.3% during the first quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 78,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust stock opened at $14.41 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.62 and a fifty-two week high of $14.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.14.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.081 per share. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

