Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.23) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) – Investment analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Altimmune in a report released on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.21). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Altimmune’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.72) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.75) EPS.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.10). Altimmune had a negative net margin of 1,093.35% and a negative return on equity of 26.28%.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ALT. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Altimmune from $53.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Altimmune from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Altimmune from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Altimmune from $14.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of ALT opened at $11.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $462.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.46. Altimmune has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $26.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALT. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Altimmune in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Altimmune by 2,032.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Altimmune by 190.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Altimmune during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 63.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company. It focuses on the discovery and development of products to stimulate robust and durable immune responses for the prevention and treatment of diseases. The company’s portfolio includes RespirVec and Densigen that targets to stimulate the elements of the human immune system to treat respiratory diseases, chronic infections, and cancer.

