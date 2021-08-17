Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) is Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s 4th Largest Position

Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 208,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,631 shares during the quarter. Altria Group makes up 5.2% of Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $9,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Altria Group by 9.9% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 11,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Altria Group by 9.0% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Altria Group by 26.3% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman acquired 2,000 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MO stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.29. 193,399 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,519,162. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.83 and a 52 week high of $52.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.66. The stock has a market cap of $89.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.62.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.90%.

MO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

