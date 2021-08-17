Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Fort Point Capital Partners LLC

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,002 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 1.3% of Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $1,151,000. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $1,997,340,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 34,666.4% in the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 639,007 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 637,169 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $934,954,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 35,361.0% in the first quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 249,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $57.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3,241.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,380,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,554,042. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,871.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 56.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,482.35.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,152.47.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total transaction of $1,599,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,108,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

