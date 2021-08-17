Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.796-$0.826 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.780. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

AMCR traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $12.10. 5,158,356 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,212,066. Amcor has a 52 week low of $10.26 and a 52 week high of $12.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.1175 per share. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 73.44%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMCR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amcor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Macquarie raised Amcor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.48.

In other Amcor news, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 464,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $5,638,146.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,348,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,380,362.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

