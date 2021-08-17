American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of AMBZ opened at $37.00 on Tuesday. American Business Bank has a 12-month low of $22.60 and a 12-month high of $42.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.22. The company has a market cap of $325.60 million, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.19.

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $28.58 million during the quarter.

American Business Bank, a California-chartered bank, provides banking products and services for small and medium-sized firms, non-profits, business executives, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers credit and depository; treasury management; asset based lending; SBA lending; international banking comprising money transfers, import and export commercial letters of credit, documentary and clean collections, and foreign currency exchange services; and consulting and referral services.

