American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC reduced its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,495 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its position in American Express by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in American Express during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in American Express during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 192.5% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on American Express from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on American Express from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $173.18 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Sunday, July 25th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.15.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AXP opened at $165.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $168.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.29. American Express has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $179.67.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that American Express will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.