American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 190,213 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 4,025 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in American Express were worth $31,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its stake in American Express by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in American Express by 192.5% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded down $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.71. 13,051 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,498,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. American Express has a 12 month low of $89.11 and a 12 month high of $179.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $168.20. The stock has a market cap of $130.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.29.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

In other American Express news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AXP. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $173.92 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 26th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $173.00 target price (up previously from $158.00) on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. DZ Bank lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.15.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

