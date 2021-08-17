American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

American Resources stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.86. 15,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,260,573. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.57 million, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of -0.76. American Resources has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $8.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.37.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Resources stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC) by 23,020.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115,104 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.19% of American Resources worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of American Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

About American Resources

American Resources Corporation supplies raw materials for the global infrastructure marketplace. The company offers metallurgical coal and coal used in pulverized coal injection that are essential building blocks in the steel manufacturing process. It has a portfolio of operations located in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia.

