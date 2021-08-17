American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Stake Cut by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 3.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Woodmark were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in American Woodmark by 2.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,166,000 after buying an additional 12,253 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 11,372 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in American Woodmark by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,239,000 after purchasing an additional 17,927 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in American Woodmark by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,588,000 after purchasing an additional 15,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

Shares of American Woodmark stock opened at $79.25 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 2.23. American Woodmark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.28 and a fifty-two week high of $108.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.78.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.43). American Woodmark had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $473.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Woodmark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMWD. Loop Capital raised American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

American Woodmark Profile

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

Read More: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD).

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.