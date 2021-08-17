Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Announces Earnings Results

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Americas Silver had a negative net margin of 369.43% and a negative return on equity of 35.38%.

USAS opened at $1.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $160.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.34. Americas Silver has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $3.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Americas Silver stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 107,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Americas Silver at the end of the most recent reporting period. 23.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

USAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Americas Silver in a research note on Tuesday. Desjardins lowered shares of Americas Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Americas Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Americas Silver from $3.60 to $2.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 price target (down from $2.25) on shares of Americas Silver in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Americas Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.81.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

