Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Announces Earnings Results

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Americas Silver had a negative net margin of 369.43% and a negative return on equity of 35.38%.
USAS opened at $1.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $160.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.34. Americas Silver has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $3.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.40.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Americas Silver stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 107,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Americas Silver at the end of the most recent reporting period. 23.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Americas Silver
Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.
Featured Story: Commodities
Receive News & Ratings for Americas Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americas Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.