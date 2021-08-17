Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Americas Silver had a negative net margin of 369.43% and a negative return on equity of 35.38%.

Shares of Americas Silver stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $1.09. The stock had a trading volume of 917,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,825. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Americas Silver has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $3.46. The stock has a market cap of $154.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.34.

USAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Americas Silver from $4.50 to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Americas Silver from $3.60 to $2.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Desjardins lowered shares of Americas Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 price target (down previously from $2.25) on shares of Americas Silver in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Americas Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Americas Silver has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.56.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Americas Silver by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 214,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 56,999 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Americas Silver during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Americas Silver by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 58,352 shares during the last quarter. 23.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Americas Silver Company Profile

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

