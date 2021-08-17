Ameriprise Financial Inc. Boosts Position in Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,711 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Westpac Banking were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Westpac Banking by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,281,251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,900,000 after acquiring an additional 337,242 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Westpac Banking by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 43,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 15,447 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Westpac Banking in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in Westpac Banking in the 1st quarter valued at about $697,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its position in Westpac Banking by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 324,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,026,000 after acquiring an additional 150,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westpac Banking from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of Westpac Banking stock opened at $18.94 on Tuesday. Westpac Banking Co. has a one year low of $11.35 and a one year high of $20.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.05, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.14.

Westpac Banking Company Profile

Westpac Banking Corp. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group (Australia), Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand and Group Businesses. The Consumer Bank segment covers consumer banking products and services under the Westpac, St.

