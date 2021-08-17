Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 1,338 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 2.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 65,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UA. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Under Armour during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 39.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 265.1% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 4,282 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 32.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UA opened at $21.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.71 and a 1-year high of $22.16. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.71.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 21.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Under Armour from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Under Armour from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

