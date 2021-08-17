Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 1,491 Shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,491 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in CONSOL Energy were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 113.9% in the 1st quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 616,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,996,000 after purchasing an additional 328,462 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,762,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,291,000 after purchasing an additional 270,607 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,573,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,294,000 after purchasing an additional 162,871 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,260,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $933,000. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CEIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on CONSOL Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CONSOL Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

In other CONSOL Energy news, Director John T. Mills sold 15,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total transaction of $260,339.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CEIX opened at $22.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.19. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.66 and a fifty-two week high of $23.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $781.66 million, a P/E ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 2.77.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.28. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 3.04%. Research analysts expect that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal. It focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian basin. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment, which consists of mining, preparation, and marketing of thermal coal, sold primarily to power generators.

