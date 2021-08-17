Ameriprise Financial Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its stake in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,962 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Great Southern Bancorp worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 947,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,690,000 after acquiring an additional 85,059 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 21,788 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after acquiring an additional 16,694 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Great Southern Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $814,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,055,000 after acquiring an additional 13,173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock opened at $53.30 on Tuesday. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $34.32 and a one year high of $60.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $723.92 million, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.21.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.19. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 28.54%. On average, analysts forecast that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.30%.

In related news, VP John M. Bugh sold 1,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total value of $94,356.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Great Southern Bancorp Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans and consumer loans. The company was founded in July 1989 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

