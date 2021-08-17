Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,138 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 1,587.5% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

AMGN stock opened at $231.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $131.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.69. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.28 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.05.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

