AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AMMO had a negative return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 12.50%.

OTCMKTS POWW traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $7.11. 4,073,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,078,320. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.73. The company has a current ratio of 12.04, a quick ratio of 10.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. AMMO has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $10.37. The company has a market cap of $794.97 million, a PE ratio of -41.41 and a beta of -0.68.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on POWW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMMO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on AMMO from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on AMMO from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWW. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in AMMO by 89.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of AMMO by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 6,106 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AMMO in the 2nd quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of AMMO by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 20,851 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.57% of the company’s stock.

About AMMO

Ammo, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms.

