AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AMMO had a negative return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 12.50%.
OTCMKTS POWW traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $7.11. 4,073,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,078,320. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.73. The company has a current ratio of 12.04, a quick ratio of 10.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. AMMO has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $10.37. The company has a market cap of $794.97 million, a PE ratio of -41.41 and a beta of -0.68.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on POWW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMMO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on AMMO from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on AMMO from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.
About AMMO
Ammo, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms.
