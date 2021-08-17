Analysts Anticipate Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) will report earnings per share of $0.90 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Paycom Software’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.86. Paycom Software reported earnings per share of $0.70 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Paycom Software will report full-year earnings of $4.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.23 to $4.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.43 to $5.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Paycom Software.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.47. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 18.11%. The business had revenue of $242.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.23 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on PAYC shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Paycom Software from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Paycom Software from $420.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.06.

In other Paycom Software news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.26, for a total transaction of $7,745,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total value of $1,134,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,800 shares of company stock valued at $10,149,531 in the last three months. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 14.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,804 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,888,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 9.0% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,755,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 6.6% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the first quarter worth about $944,000. Finally, Navalign LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $946,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

PAYC stock traded down $9.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $463.83. 5,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,085. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $387.31. Paycom Software has a twelve month low of $257.87 and a twelve month high of $475.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.26, a P/E/G ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.41.

Paycom Software announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to buy up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

