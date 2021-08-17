Analysts Anticipate U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) will announce ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Well Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is ($0.02). U.S. Well Services posted earnings per share of ($0.28) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 89.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Well Services will report full year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover U.S. Well Services.

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.10).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Well Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

In other U.S. Well Services news, major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc purchased 200,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $200,909.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,909. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in U.S. Well Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in U.S. Well Services by 1,788.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 251,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 238,242 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Well Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in U.S. Well Services by 741.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 87,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 77,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Well Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 41.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ USWS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.77. 1,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,351,278. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.99. U.S. Well Services has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $3.37.

About U.S. Well Services

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services to the oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

