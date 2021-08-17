Analysts Expect AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) to Announce -$0.37 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) will post ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AudioEye’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the highest is ($0.36). AudioEye reported earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 208.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that AudioEye will report full-year earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to ($1.22). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to ($1.12). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AudioEye.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.09. AudioEye had a negative net margin of 37.98% and a negative return on equity of 55.65%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AEYE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AudioEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of AudioEye from $32.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Maxim Group lowered shares of AudioEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of AudioEye from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of AudioEye stock traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $10.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,859. AudioEye has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $44.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.52. The stock has a market cap of $118.74 million, a P/E ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 2.17.

In related news, insider Carr Bettis sold 5,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $77,491.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 410,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,446,624.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,844 shares of company stock valued at $408,591. Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in AudioEye in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in AudioEye by 415.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,442 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in shares of AudioEye during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of AudioEye during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AudioEye during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

AudioEye Company Profile

AudioEye, Inc provides software solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company provides patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

