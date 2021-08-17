Analysts Expect Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Will Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) will post $0.42 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lamb Weston’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is $0.38. Lamb Weston posted earnings of $0.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 31.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Lamb Weston will report full-year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lamb Weston.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 75.97%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LW shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $84.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.67.

In other news, Director William G. Jurgensen bought 2,151 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.65 per share, for a total transaction of $147,666.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Security National Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 303.0% during the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 187.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

LW stock opened at $66.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63. Lamb Weston has a twelve month low of $60.65 and a twelve month high of $86.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.52%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

