Analysts Expect PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.66 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) will announce earnings per share of ($0.66) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for PolyPid’s earnings. PolyPid posted earnings of ($0.35) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 88.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that PolyPid will report full year earnings of ($2.24) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.28) to ($2.19). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.34) to ($2.08). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PolyPid.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.02).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PolyPid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of PolyPid in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPD. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in PolyPid by 4.8% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 605,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 27,635 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in PolyPid by 92.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 151,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 72,921 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PolyPid during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,372,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PolyPid by 153.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 34,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of PolyPid by 17.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. 9.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPD traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.90. 27,665 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,175. The stock has a market cap of $134.66 million, a PE ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.44. PolyPid has a one year low of $6.95 and a one year high of $16.50.

PolyPid Company Profile

PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product includes D-PLEX100, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.

