Analysts Issue Forecasts for Mazda Motor Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:MZDAY)

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Mazda Motor in a report released on Sunday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.11. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mazda Motor’s FY2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Get Mazda Motor alerts:

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.18. Mazda Motor had a positive return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded Mazda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

MZDAY stock opened at $4.57 on Tuesday. Mazda Motor has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $4.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.85 and a beta of 1.15.

Mazda Motor Company Profile

Mazda Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles, trucks, various engines, transmission parts, machine tools, and materials for casting.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Mazda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mazda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.