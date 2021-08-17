Analysts Offer Predictions for Capreit’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:CAR)

Capreit (TSE:CAR) – Investment analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Capreit in a research report issued on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now anticipates that the company will earn $2.35 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.37.

Capreit has a 1 year low of C$20.71 and a 1 year high of C$50.88.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.121 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This is a boost from Capreit’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

