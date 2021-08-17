Analysts Set Expectations for Flagshp Cmty Re’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:MHC)

Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC) – Stock analysts at Desjardins issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Flagshp Cmty Re in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 12th. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley anticipates that the company will earn $1.37 per share for the year. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C($0.48). The firm had revenue of C$12.08 million during the quarter.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Flagshp Cmty Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagshp Cmty Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.