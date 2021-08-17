Analysts Set Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Price Target at $114.63

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $114.63.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

In other news, insider Daniel R. Wall sold 22,950 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.26, for a total transaction of $2,828,817.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,078,180.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn M. Alger sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total transaction of $19,916,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 20.2% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 487 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 17,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.4% in the second quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 25.9% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 77.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXPD traded down $2.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $123.39. 9,798 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,131,010. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.98. The firm has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 0.80. Expeditors International of Washington has a twelve month low of $85.01 and a twelve month high of $130.76.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

Featured Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.