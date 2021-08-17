Analysts Set TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Target Price at $16.69

Shares of TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.69.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank set a $16.69 price target on shares of TeamViewer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

TMVWY stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.19. The company had a trading volume of 36,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,617. TeamViewer has a 1 year low of $15.15 and a 1 year high of $29.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.77.

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company's products include TeamViewer, a comprehensive remote access, remote control, and remote support solution that works with every desktop and mobile platform; TeamViewer Tensor, an enterprise remote connectivity cloud platform enabling organizations to deploy a large-scale IT management framework to access, support, and control any device or machine quickly and easily from anywhere at anytime; TeamViewer Pilot that enhances remote support with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly connect, monitor, and operate machines and devices securely from anywhere.

