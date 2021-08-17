Analysts Set Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Price Target at $56.42

Shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.33.

VRM has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Vroom from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Vroom from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Vroom from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vroom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Vroom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $54.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

In related news, CEO Paul J. Hennessy sold 49,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $2,187,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,466,589.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David K. Jones sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $1,084,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,245,387.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,945,888 shares of company stock valued at $85,052,850 in the last 90 days. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Vroom by 1.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Vroom by 31.4% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Vroom by 11.3% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Vroom by 2.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Vroom by 5.2% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 13,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRM traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.29. 3,568,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,541,047. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 1.93. Vroom has a one year low of $26.96 and a one year high of $75.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.75.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48). Vroom had a negative return on equity of 19.41% and a negative net margin of 11.60%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vroom will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

