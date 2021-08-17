Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for ATCO (ACO.X)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for ATCO (TSE: ACO.X):

8/3/2021 – ATCO had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$44.00 to C$45.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/3/2021 – ATCO had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$44.00 to C$45.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – ATCO had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$47.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – ATCO had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$49.00 to C$50.00.

7/29/2021 – ATCO had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$49.00 price target on the stock.

7/21/2021 – ATCO had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$48.00 to C$49.00.

Shares of TSE:ACO.X opened at C$43.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$4.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$44.20. ATCO Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$35.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.09, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for ATCO Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATCO Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.