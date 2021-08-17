Analyzing Emergent Capital (OTCMKTS:EMGCQ) & China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC)

Emergent Capital (OTCMKTS:EMGCQ) and China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Emergent Capital has a beta of -1.27, indicating that its stock price is 227% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Life Insurance has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

0.3% of China Life Insurance shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.9% of Emergent Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Emergent Capital and China Life Insurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emergent Capital N/A N/A N/A China Life Insurance 7.73% 14.11% 1.50%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Emergent Capital and China Life Insurance, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Emergent Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A China Life Insurance 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Emergent Capital and China Life Insurance’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emergent Capital $41.53 million 0.79 $14.50 million N/A N/A China Life Insurance $111.37 billion 0.43 $7.28 billion $1.28 6.59

China Life Insurance has higher revenue and earnings than Emergent Capital.

Summary

China Life Insurance beats Emergent Capital on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Emergent Capital

Emergent Capital, Inc., a specialty finance company, invests in life settlements. As of August 31, 2020, it owned a portfolio of 500 life insurance policies. The company was formerly known as Imperial Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Emergent Capital, Inc. in September 2015. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida. On October 15, 2020, Emergent Capital, Inc., along with its affiliate, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

About China Life Insurance

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity products, accident, and health insurance products. It is also involved in the third-party asset management, annuity funds, fund management, investment management, pension security, occupational pension, reinsurance, and health management businesses. China Life Insurance Company Limited sells its products through agents, direct sales representatives, and dedicated and non-dedicated agencies. The company was founded in 1949 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. China Life Insurance Company Limited is a subsidiary of China Life Insurance (Group) Company Limited.

