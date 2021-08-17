Analyzing The Kroger (NYSE:KR) and Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI)

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) and Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for The Kroger and Sendas Distribuidora, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Kroger 4 10 2 0 1.88 Sendas Distribuidora 0 0 0 0 N/A

The Kroger presently has a consensus price target of $36.31, indicating a potential downside of 16.43%. Given The Kroger’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe The Kroger is more favorable than Sendas Distribuidora.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.7% of The Kroger shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.2% of Sendas Distribuidora shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of The Kroger shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares The Kroger and Sendas Distribuidora’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Kroger $132.50 billion 0.25 $2.59 billion $3.47 12.52 Sendas Distribuidora $6.99 billion 0.62 $271.21 million N/A N/A

The Kroger has higher revenue and earnings than Sendas Distribuidora.

Dividends

The Kroger pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Sendas Distribuidora pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. The Kroger pays out 24.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. The Kroger has increased its dividend for 14 consecutive years. The Kroger is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares The Kroger and Sendas Distribuidora’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Kroger 1.14% 27.82% 5.55% Sendas Distribuidora N/A N/A N/A

Summary

The Kroger beats Sendas Distribuidora on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co. operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys. The company's marketplace stores offer full-service grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty care departments, and perishable goods, as well as general merchandise, including apparel, home goods, and toys; and price impact warehouse stores provide grocery, and health and beauty care items, as well as meat, dairy, baked goods, and fresh produce items. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in its supermarkets; and sells fuel through 1,596 fuel centers. As of January 30, 2021, the company operated 2,742 retail food stores under various banner names in 35 states and the District of Columbia as well as an online retail store. The Kroger Co. was founded in 1883 and is based in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Sendas Distribuidora Company Profile

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of April 22, 2021, the company operated 185 stores under the AssaÃ­ banner, as well as 10 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals. The company sells its products through brick-and-mortar stores, as well as through telesales. Sendas Distribuidora S.A. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

