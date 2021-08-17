Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Issues Earnings Results

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANNX traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.46. 5,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,494. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.28. The company has a market capitalization of $706.26 million and a PE ratio of -0.61. Annexon has a fifty-two week low of $17.27 and a fifty-two week high of $38.01.

In other news, CFO Jennifer Lew sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total transaction of $77,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ted Yednock sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.49, for a total value of $322,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,250 shares of company stock valued at $483,853 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Annexon by 176.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 96,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 61,709 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Annexon in the second quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Annexon by 15.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Annexon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

About Annexon

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

