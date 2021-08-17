Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Receives $6.63 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.63.

ATRS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on Antares Pharma in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Antares Pharma in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Antares Pharma from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on Antares Pharma in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Get Antares Pharma alerts:

ATRS stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.80. 25,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,012,622. Antares Pharma has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $5.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.30. The firm has a market cap of $645.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.49.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 37.73%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Antares Pharma will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Antares Pharma news, Director Anton Gueth sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total transaction of $429,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 467,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,905.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Antares Pharma by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,075,580 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,629,000 after acquiring an additional 249,427 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 144.3% in the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 8,722,647 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,850,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152,084 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,799,516 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,205,000 after purchasing an additional 144,725 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,536,666 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,060,000 after purchasing an additional 148,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth $11,056,000. 46.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Antares Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antares Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.