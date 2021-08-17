Anterix Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.69) Per Share (NASDAQ:ATEX)

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) – Investment analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Anterix in a research report issued on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.69) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.67). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Anterix’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.58) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.14) EPS.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.04). Anterix had a negative net margin of 6,051.24% and a negative return on equity of 23.61%.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Anterix from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Anterix from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

ATEX stock opened at $56.49 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.19. Anterix has a fifty-two week low of $27.26 and a fifty-two week high of $64.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -19.35 and a beta of 0.44.

In other news, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 13,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $665,073.15. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 90,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,556,775.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Elaine Gangeri sold 854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $41,547.10. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 36,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,782,827.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,131 shares of company stock worth $1,588,859 over the last 90 days. 4.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Roubaix Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Anterix by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 192,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,529,000 after purchasing an additional 9,194 shares during the period. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Anterix by 3.1% in the first quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,411,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,219,000 after acquiring an additional 160,761 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP increased its position in shares of Anterix by 580.4% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Anterix by 92.6% in the first quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 46,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Anterix by 1.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,323,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,399,000 after acquiring an additional 16,156 shares during the last quarter. 76.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Anterix

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

