ApeSwap Finance Price Hits $3.36 (BANANA)

ApeSwap Finance (CURRENCY:BANANA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. ApeSwap Finance has a market cap of $163.52 million and approximately $11.97 million worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ApeSwap Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.36 or 0.00007435 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ApeSwap Finance has traded up 14.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ApeSwap Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002216 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00054255 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.11 or 0.00130959 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.07 or 0.00159692 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003875 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45,150.91 or 1.00038544 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $413.11 or 0.00915301 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,149.17 or 0.06977460 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance Coin Profile

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 48,829,865 coins and its circulating supply is 48,732,468 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

ApeSwap Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeSwap Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ApeSwap Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ApeSwap Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ApeSwap Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ApeSwap Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.