Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $71.76 Million

Equities research analysts expect Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) to announce $71.76 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $68.30 million and the highest is $75.22 million. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance reported sales of $68.56 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will report full-year sales of $290.81 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $283.00 million to $298.61 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $294.50 million, with estimates ranging from $279.20 million to $309.79 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.08). Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 75.66%.

Several analysts have weighed in on ARI shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of NYSE:ARI traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $15.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 821,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,585. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.74. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 1 year low of $8.32 and a 1 year high of $16.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 81.46, a current ratio of 81.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.22%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

In related news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 12,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $195,390.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,533 shares of company stock worth $783,526. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARI. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. 59.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity.

