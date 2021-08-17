Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) Short Interest Update

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 87,700 shares, a drop of 30.6% from the July 15th total of 126,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Apollo Endosurgery news, CFO Jeffrey G. Black acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $218,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $218,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Pacitti sold 18,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $128,757.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,635.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APEN. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Apollo Endosurgery during the first quarter worth $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery during the first quarter valued at $82,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 14.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 5,579 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery during the second quarter valued at $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Endosurgery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Endosurgery from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Endosurgery from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

APEN opened at $8.89 on Tuesday. Apollo Endosurgery has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $9.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.17 million, a P/E ratio of -16.77 and a beta of 2.18.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative net margin of 24.44% and a negative return on equity of 243.14%. On average, analysts forecast that Apollo Endosurgery will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Endosurgery Company Profile

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. The company offers OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing Systems that enable advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to place full thickness sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope.

